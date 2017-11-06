OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Giyani Metals Corporation (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") has signed one year agreements with two European consulting firms to expand its presence in Europe. Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Wertpapieranalyse GmbH ("DGWA") is a German boutique investment and financial markets consulting firm, and IRW Press ("IRW") is an Austrian news agency specialized in the translation and dissemination of press releases for dual-listed companies on any of the German exchanges.

DGWA offers a wide range of services for international companies looking to establish a comprehensive footprint in the European financial markets, including strategy development and building relationships with institutional and retail investors.

IRW's extensive distribution network encompasses an internally-maintained database of 10,000 subscribers, over 400 websites, and 450,000 computer terminals, including Bloomberg, and Dow Jones amongst others.

"This agreement represents a strategic partnership with DGWA and IRW to expand our footprint in the European financial markets" states Wajd Boubou, President. "We are confident that with the professional services provided by our new partners, DGWA and IRW, Giyani will become better positioned in Europe and will grow its existing German-speaking shareholder base."

DGWA and IRW provide Giyani with a representative office in Frankfurt, large network of serious financial markets players, presence in regular events and road shows, and most importantly an increased focus on institutional investors

Giyani will compensate DGWA at a flat basic fee of CAD 70,000 per annum beginning the 1st of November 2017 with the potential for additional projects and services to be agreed upon independently. IRW will be compensated at an initial fee of CAD 5,300 with the potential for incremental services subject to the Company's needs. In connection with the contract, subject to exchange approval, Giyani has granted DGWA 300,000 options exercisable at 35 cents per share in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options have a five-year term and vest immediately.

