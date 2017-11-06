JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Launches Fully Rugged Tablet with World Renowned JLT Support and Services

JLT Mobile Computers Launches Fully Rugged Tablet with World-Renowned JLT Support and Services

Complementing the current family of leading rugged vehicle-mount computers, JLT is adding the MT2010 rugged tablet for warehousing, logistics, transportation and port markets to its offering

Växjö, Sweden, November 6th, 2017 * * *JLT Mobile Computers (http://www.jltmobile.com/), a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, is adding the fully rugged MT2010 tablet to its existing product portfolio. Offering the same high level of support and services that JLT is renowned for, the expansion leverages JLT's extensive rugged tablet knowledge in response to customer demand and is in line with the company's strategy to increase business value to existing customers. Target industries are warehousing, food and beverage, transportation, and ports, where JLT already has a strong position.

JLT Mobile Computers' addition of the MT2010 rugged tablet to their product offering originates from current customers using rugged vehicle-mount terminals (VMT's) in trucks or forklifts expressing a need for supplemental tablets and handheld terminals to manage related applications in their business. With tablets provided by JLT, customers can benefit from simplified maintenance of their mobile IT due to a reduced number of suppliers, while taking advantage of the strong support and service model provided by JLT.

JLT Mobile Computers has earned a strong customer base with good long-term relationships and is recognized for providing highly reliable VMT's in a compact form factor. Thanks to its leading products, support and services, JLT has grown rapidly over the last number of years. "Our customers and sales partners appreciate our easy-to-do-business-with philosophy and high-touch sales model, where we've become very good at addressing customer challenges," said Per Holmberg, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers. "By adding the MT2010 tablets to our product portfolio, customers now have access to both vehicle-mount and handheld units from JLT, with the same high level of support and services."

The knowledge of tablet products is extensive within the organization, particularly in the US where JLT has a 15-year track record of selling tablets and handhelds through the takeover of sales, services and production from DAP Technologies.

The rugged MT2010 tablet comes with a large 10-inch, sunlight-readable, projected capacitive touchscreen display, is IP65 dustproof and water resistant, operates in temperatures of -10 to +50 °C (14 to +122 °F), and withstands a drop of up to 4 feet onto concrete. Like all JLT products, the MT2010 can be tailored to individual customer requirements, including additional storage or operating system modifications for improved security.

The MT2010 rugged tablet is available for order now. For more information about JLT Mobile Computers, its products and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com).

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading developer of rugged mobile computers for demanding environments. These PC-type computers are developed and manufactured in Sweden for professional use and are characterized by very high reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature - reliability that is required for use in areas such as transportation, warehousing / logistics, forestry, mining, automation, military and rescue vehicles. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by a network of sales partners that provide complete solutions and local support. JLT has delivered over 100,000 PCs since its inception and the company's turnover in 2016 was SEK 127 million. The headquarters in Växjö, Sweden houses the development, service and administration departments. The company was founded in 1994 and since 2002 has been listed on the NASDAQ OMX, First North, under the symbol JLT by Remium as Certified Advisor. For additional information, please visit www.jltmobile.com (http://www.jltmobile.com). You can also follow and engage with JLT via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/103734/?pathWildcard=103734) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/jltmobile).

