Colombia's Minister of Mines and Energy Germán Arce Zapata announced that the country's first auction for large-scale solar, wind and biomass projects will be launched before the next presidential elections, that will be held on 27 May 2018.

The announcement was given by Arce Zapata on the occasion of a conference on the Colombian energy market, which took place in Cartagena, Colombia, on Nov. 3, as reported by the Ministry of Mines and Energy in a ...

