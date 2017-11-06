

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off his tour of Asia in Japan over the weekend with a tough rhetoric and an anti-corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia resulted in the arrest of several Saudi princes and ministers, including prominent investor Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 16.43 points or 0.49 percent to 3,388.17 even as banking stocks fell after People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan spelled out his strategy to ward off systematic financial risks.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally lower in late trade ahead of Chinese current account, foreign-exchange reserves and consumer inflation data due this week.



Japanese shares ended on a flat note as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend. The Nikkei pared early gains to close marginally higher at 22,548.35, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.08 percent at 1,792.66.



Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell over 1 percent after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would closely monitor the effects of the continued low interest rate environment on the functioning of financial institutions.



SoftBank Group retreated 2.6 percent after the company and T-Mobile US called off their merger talks. Fast Retailing advanced 2.2 percent on reporting an 8.9 percent rise in same-store sales for October. Automaker Mazda Motor slumped 4.3 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.



In economic releases, the latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan expanded at an accelerated pace in October to hit a 26-month high.



Australian shares ended marginally lower as gains in energy stocks were offset by losses in the financial sector after Westpac Banking Corp posted a weaker-than-expected net profit and warned the outlook is becoming more challenging.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 6.10 points or 0.10 percent to 5,953.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended largely unchanged at 6,027.20.



Lender Westpac shed 2.2 percent after announcing its annual results while ANZ shed half a percent after unveiling plans to close its retail banking business in Philippines. Commonwealth dropped half a percent and NAB declined 0.7 percent.



Energy stocks like Oil Search, Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum rose between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent after oil prices hit their highest levels since 2015 amid signs of tightening market conditions.



AGL Energy gained over 1 percent after it agreed to sell its digital metering subsidiary Active Stream to Ausgrid. Orica shares fell nearly 10 percent after the mining explosives maker maintained a cautious outlook for fiscal 2018.



Seoul shares ended a tad lower on profit taking. The benchmark Kospi dropped 8.56 points or 0.33 percent to 2,549.41, retreating from a record high reached in the previous session. Chipmaker SK Hynix fell over 1 percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor and steelmaker Posco lost around 2 percent each.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 11.49 points or 0.14 percent to 8,053.63, with consumer staple stocks like A2 Milk and Synlait pacing the decliners after a survey by ANZ showed New Zealand's commodity prices decreased in October, driven by a 3.1 percent decline in dairy prices.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.2 percent despite Q3 GDP figures falling short of expectations. India's Sensex was rising 0.4 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was up 0.1 percent, while benchmark indexes in Singapore and Taiwan were down about 0.1 percent each.



U.S. stocks posted modest gains to reach fresh record highs on Friday as investors cheered strong services sector data, the announcement of new Fed chief, upbeat earnings from Apple and reports of a potential deal between Broadcom and Qualcomm.



Payrolls data provided a mixed picture of the strength of the labor market due to distortions from the hurricanes in August. The Dow inched up 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.7 percent.



