Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schloss Wachenheim AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-06 / 09:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 13, 2017 German:
http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2017-2018
2017-11-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG
Niederkircher Straße 27
54294 Trier
Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com
End of News DGAP News Service
625117 2017-11-06
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 06, 2017 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schloss Wachenheim AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-06 / 09:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 13, 2017 German:
http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2017-2018
2017-11-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG
Niederkircher Straße 27
54294 Trier
Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com
End of News DGAP News Service
625117 2017-11-06
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 06, 2017 03:13 ET (08:13 GMT)