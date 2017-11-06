

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, IHS Markit is slated to publish PMI data of Italy. Thereafter, final composite PMI report is due from France at 3.50 am ET. At 3.55 am ET, Germany's composite PMI is due. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Eurozone final composite PMI for October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the franc, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1608 against the greenback, 132.62 against the yen, 1.1635 against the franc and 0.8871 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX