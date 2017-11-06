NIIT Technologies Announced as Winner for the 2017 ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards

NOIDA, India, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NIIT Technologies, a global IT solutions organization announced that it has won the Marketing Excellence 'Gold Award' for its submission 'Institutionalizing VoC with a Compelling Service Vision for Exceptional Customer Value' in the Small or Medium Business category, by IT Services Marketing Association(ITSMA), the leading source for B2B marketers in the connected economy.

ITSMA honored 18 winners of its 2017 Marketing Excellence Awards during its 24th Annual Conference which recognizes marketing innovation and impact with B2B services and solutions: Marketing Vision 2017, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"As the pace of marketing transformation continues to accelerate, this year's award winners stood apart from their peers with innovative and inspiring programs that drove substantial impact on the business," said Dave Munn, President and CEO of ITSMA. "NIIT Technologies has institutionalized a customized VoC program which is transforming the organization's culture to deliver superior service to its customers."

Jyoti Singh, Global Head of Marketing, NIIT Technologies stated, "We are delighted to receive this award which is a testimony to our focus on customer centricity as a key organizational priority. Aligned with our service vision, our VoC program enables us to listen and respond to changing customer expectations and collaborate with them to ensure their success."

2017 Marketing Excellence Award Winners

The 2017 Marketing Excellence Awards focused on seven critical aspects of marketing for B2B services and solutions: Account-Based Marketing, Closing the Insight-to-Action Gap, Thought Leadership, Enabling Sales for New Growth Opportunities, Customer Success, Brand Differentiation and Transforming Marketing for Digital Leadership.

The jury, an international group of marketing executives and experts, selected the winners based on excellence in innovation, program execution, and business results. The awards honor outstanding marketing performance at two levels: diamond and gold.

