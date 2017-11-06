Industry Leaders and Global Investors Explore Opportunities and Share Insights at the 7th Annual EFG Hermes London Conference

LONDON, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Frontier emerging markets represented by this year's expanded roster of conference participants including 130 listed companies from 20 countries are driving the lion's share of global growth on the back of extensive reforms, non-oil sector growth and favourable demographic trends

The 7th Annual EFG Hermes London Conference, the largest MENA and Frontier investor conference held in the UK and EFG Hermes' largest investor conference to date, kicks off today with an expanded attendance of global investors with more than USD 9 trillion in aggregate assets under management and a large line-up of senior executives from leading listed companies based in MENA, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Conference participants will have the unique opportunity to share insights, network and form accretive relationships, in line with EFG Hermes' objective to bridge the gap between global capital and opportunities in high growth markets.

The conference will provide 290 institutional investors and global fund managers with direct access to C-suite executives from participating companies operating in over 10 industries spanning 20 countries. Presenting companies, which have grown in number to 130 from 92 at last year's conference, will have the opportunity showcase their investment cases and unique respective market insights to prospective investors.

"This year's conference boasts an expanded roster of represented countries, including 20 of the most compelling frontier emerging markets" said EFG Hermes Holding Group CEO Karim Awad, "The inclusion of companies from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Georgia, Turkey, Uganda and Vietnam is driven by the Firm's strategy to provide investors access to new markets outside of MENA."

"Investors are increasingly seeking opportunities in Frontier Emerging Markets that will drive the lion's share of global growth over the coming decade," noted Awad. "The EFG Hermes London Conference is an exclusive opportunity for the global investment community to add perspectives to their frontier and emerging market knowledge, balance their respective risk and reward factors, and explore compelling investment opportunities with presenting companies."

The EFG Hermes London Conference will also give investors and companies an opportunity to speak with key market regulators in two panel discussions centred on Frontier and MENA markets. Chairpersons from a number of compelling regional stock exchanges, including Nigeria, Kenya and Pakistan, are among the panel participants. In light of Pakistan's recent upgrade to the MSCI Emerging Market status, a maturing and vibrant Nigerian Bourse and post-election opportunities in Kenya, participants will gain unique, first-hand insights into near-term outlooks in these markets. Speakers will also address the near-term outlook on IPOs, the impact of current oil prices on regional markets and regulatory changes and infrastructural upgrades in each exchange. Mohamed Farid, who was appointed Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) earlier this year, is also among the keynote speakers at the conference

"Egypt has been lauded by the IMF for the successful execution of a major economic reform program, and the Egyptian exchange has recorded unprecedented levels well ahead of state-planned IPOs that will further reinvigorate the market," said Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of the Investment Bank at EFG Hermes.

"Having these high-profile panels featuring top representatives from exchanges in our markets gives investors and companies opportunities to acquire deep, first-hand insights into the future outlook of the exchanges, upcoming regulatory changes and potential market infrastructural upgrades," noted Ebeid.

This year's conference is expected to feature thousands of direct meetings between 130 listed companies and 290 international fund managers and institutional investors with USD 9 trillion in aggregate AUM. Companies participating in this year's conference have an aggregate market cap of USD 357 billion, and represent 20 countries and 10 industries including consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, materials, real estate and hospitality, telecommunication services and utilities.

