Ethicon Celebrates 130 Years of Transforming Surgery to Advance Patient Outcomes

VIENNA, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ethicon*, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies (JJMD)**, is celebrating 130 years since its invention of the world's first mass-produced sterilized suture to help fight surgical site infections. During the International Meeting of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO 2017), Ethicon will demonstrate how a legacy of innovation has enhanced the health and well-being of patients across the globe, with a unique 'Suture Museum' showcasing artifacts spanning across 3 centuries.

Surgical site infections (SSI) have become a major health concern, and ESGO 2017 takes place at a time when up to 20% of patients undergoing surgery, are affected by SSIs1. A staggering statistic, considering that approximately 50% of SSIs may be preventable2, 3, while estimates show that the cost of an SSI is calculated to be in the proximity of €2,000 - €4,000 per patient, placing a significant burden on healthcare systems1.

"Today we are just as committed to shaping the future of surgery and lowering SSI rates as we were when Robert Wood Johnson and his brothers founded J&J with a shared vision for making surgery safer and more effective," said Dr Liza Ovington, PH.D., FACCWS, FAPWCA, MWC, Medical Director, for Wound Healing & Infection Prevention at Ethicon. "Our sutures, adhesives and many other wound closure innovations have improved the lives of countless people around the globe and continue to every day."

At ESGO 2017, Ethicon will be showcasing how its innovations have helped to shape surgical practice over the years, from the company's range of Plus Sutures, the only triclosan-coated sutures available globally*** which have been shown in multiple meta-analysis to reduce the risk of SSIs by 26-28%4, 5, to an Innovation Room featuring Ethicon's next generation of Energy solutions. New technologies to the Ethicon Energy portfolio will also be on display at the congress, including HARMONIC' HD 1000i and MEGADYNE' designed to meet the changing demands of open and laparoscopic gynaecology procedures.

"We are extremely proud of our history in surgical innovation, and helping to improve patient outcomes through the delivery of game-changing medical devices is in our DNA," said Silvia De Dominicis, Ethicon Franchise Vice President for EMEA. "However, as the prevalence of life-threatening conditions such as cancer, obesity and surgical site infections rise - we are committed to extending our innovation beyond just surgical treatment, to an outcome based approach, in order to truly change the trajectory of patient care."

Visit booth #16 in the ESGO Exhibition Area and the Ethicon Suture Museum - room 0.31-0.32, to experience Ethicon's legacy of innovation.

Notes to editors

About Ethicon

From creating the first sutures, to revolutionizing surgery with minimally invasive procedures, Ethicon has made significant contributions to surgery for more than 60 years. Our continuing dedication to Shape the Future of Surgery is built on our commitment to help address the world's most pressing health care issues, and improve and save more lives. Through Ethicon's surgical technologies and solutions including sutures, staplers, energy devices, trocars and hemostats and our commitment to treat serious medical conditions like obesity and cancer worldwide, we deliver innovation to make a life-changing impact. Follow us on Twitter @Ethicon.



*Ethicon represents the products and services of Ethicon, Inc., Ethicon Endo-Surgery, LLC and certain of their affiliates.

**The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, and cardiovascular businesses within Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment.

***There are no competitive triclosan coated sutures that have both FDA clearance and CE Marked as of January 2017

References:

1Leaper DJ, et al. Surgical site infection - a European perspective of incidence and economic burden. Int Wound J 2004;1:247-73.

2Umscheid CA, et al. Estimating the proportion of healthcare-associated infections that are reasonably preventable and the related mortality and costs. Infect Control Hosp Epidemiol 2011;32:101-14.

3Odom-Forren J, Preventing surgical site infections, Nursing 2006; 36: 58-63

4Wang ZX, Jiang CP, Cao Y, Ding YT. Systematic review and meta-analysis of triclosan-coated sutures for prevention of surgical-site infection. 2013; 100:465-474.

5Edmiston CE, Daoud FC, Leaper D. Is there an evidence-based argument for embracing an antimicrobial (triclosan)-coated suture technology to reduce the risk for surgical-site infections? A meta-analysis. 2013; 154: 89-100

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597077/Ethicon_NoDesc_RGB.jpg