eSoftThings Works With Renesas on POC Development for R-Car to Realise Autonomous Driving

eSoftThings is pleased to announce that it has joined Renesas' R-Car Consortium.

eSoftThings is specialized in developing and supporting computer vision technologies for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD). For several years eSoftThings has been working with Renesas on support for the high-performance R-Car automotive SoCs and RH850 MCUs, which arepart of the Renesas autonomy' Platform. As member of the R-Car Consortium, eSoftThings will contribute to accelerate development of ADAS and AD with computer vision technology optimized for R-Car SoCs.



Recently, major OEM and Tier1 automotive suppliers have accelerated their activity for ADAS and AD. In order to increase the amount of road-going vehicles going into high volume series production, ECUs and other subsystems are having to evolve, to meet requirements in terms of performance, functionality, and low power. They have to be able to process huge amounts of real-time input from the cameras and radar sensors that are being added to future models of cars. The Renesas computer vision and cognitive accelerator IMP-X5 of the R-Car SoCs fulfill these requirements.

By leveraging in-depth knowledge of the Renesas solutions as well as vision and radar technologies, eSoftThings is integrating and delivering a selection of algorithms on the Renesas autonomy Platform by utilizing the dedicated on-chip accelerators providing high performance at low power consumption. Moreover, eSoftThings provides training and consulting to Renesas partners and customers to enable the optimal use of Renesas solutions in their target applications.

"Renesas has an impressive track record of producing solutions for ADAS and AD systems in the automotive industry. This has been reinforced with the introduction of the Renesas autonomy Platform. eSoftThings is pleased to work with Renesas as member of the R-Car Consortium", said Kimmo Vuorinen, CEO at eSoftThings.

"eSoftThings have gained in-depth know-how of our accelerators for sensing and cognitive applications. This helps us to train our customers and partners to implement their solutions effectively as well as shortening time-to-market," said Eric Pinton, Director at Renesas' Global ADAS Center. "We value eSoftThings as an important partner for our Renesas autonomy Platform. Therefore, we are pleased that they are now officially member of the R-Car Consortium."

About eSoftThings

Founded in 2014 and located in Rennes, France, eSoftThings is a system design power house specializing in embedded systems, IoT, wireless, audio and computer vision. eSoftThings have partnered with leading semiconductor and software companies to provide support to their customers and to deliver cutting edge products to the marketplace.

