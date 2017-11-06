STORM Therapeutics Strengthens Board with Appointment of Professor Paul Workman, President and CEO of The Institute of Cancer Research

CAMBRIDGE, England, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

STORM Therapeutics, the drug discovery company focused on the discovery of small molecule therapies modulating RNA epigenetics, today announced the appointment of Professor Paul Workman to its Board. This appointment continues STORM's evolution of its management and advisory networks as it fulfils its ambition to become the leading therapeutics company in RNA epigenetic modulation.

CEO of STORM Therapeutics, Keith Blundy commented on the appointment: "I am pleased to welcome Paul as Independent Director to STORM's board. Paul brings a wealth of experience in cancer biology and drug discovery, in addition to the translational expertise of moving emerging biology to therapeutic applications through his experience of leading a world class cancer institute and being a founder of companies such as Piramed. We look forward to Paul's input on development and positioning of STORM's emerging RNA epigenetics platform and programmes."

Professor Paul Workman, Chief Executive and President of The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: "I am delighted to be joining the board of STORM and working with the company in this exploding area of biology. RNA epigenetic modulation is an exciting area of science with real potential to deliver new targeted cancer therapies.I look forward to working with the board to help guide STORM's innovative research programmes, adding my experience from drug discovery in academia, pharma and biotech."

About STORM

STORM Therapeutics is a University of Cambridge spin-out, translating the groundbreaking work of Professors Tony Kouzarides and Eric Miska in RNA epigenetics into the discovery of first-in-class drugs in oncology and other diseases. It is the only company currently tackling disease through modulating RNA modifying enzymes and is developing a unique platform to address these enzyme classes, including RNA methyltransferases.

STORM is backed by blue chip investors Cambridge Innovation Capital, Merck Ventures, Pfizer Ventures and Touchstone Innovations, who share the founders' ambitions to build a world-leading company in the field. The companyraised its series A funding in June 2016and occupies modern, well-equipped laboratories on the Babraham Research Campus near Cambridge, UK.

About Professor Workman

Professor Paul Workman FMedSci, FRS is Chief Executive and President of The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR).He isHarrap Professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at the ICR, as well as the formerHead of theDivision of Cancer Therapeuticsand formerDirector of theCancer Research UK Cancer Therapeutics Unitfrom 1997-2016 - a period of 18 years. A leader in the field of molecularly targeted cancer drugs, he is a Fellow of the Royal Society, Academy of Medical Sciences, the Royal Society of Medicine, the Royal Society of Chemistry and the Royal Society of Biology and is a Cancer Research UK Life Fellow. Paul's research focus is the discovery and development of cancer drugs that exploit our knowledge of the cancer genome and cancer biology and his passion is personalised medicine. He has won numerous awards that are listed in hisBiography(https://www.icr.ac.uk/our-research/researchers-and-teams/professor-paul-workman).

For further information:



STORM Therapeutics Ltd

Keith Blundy

T: +44-(0)-1223-804174

info@stormtherapeutics.com



Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Hollie Vile

Tel: +44-203-714-1787

storm@optimumcomms.com

