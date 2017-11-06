PFS is Ranked in The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 2017 for the 5th Year in a Row - The Only Company on the List to Do So

LONDON, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS), an e-money institution authorised and regulated by the FCA, has been listed on The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 2017. It follows a four-month research process to discover the UK's fastest-growing private companies based on sales figures.

The 17th annual rankings place a spotlight on the UK tech sector and emerging technologies. PFS, one of Europe's leading e-money issuers, is number 71 on the 2017 list. With headquarters on Regent Street, PFS is one of 57 companies in London to win a place on this year's league table of the UK's fastest-growing tech firms. Its award-winning end-to-end offerings include white label electronic money solutions such as prepaid cards, e-wallets, and current accounts.

"Congratulations to all of the companies on The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100. Their courage is laudable; rapid growth and continual innovation takes grit," asserted, Steve Langan, CEO, Hiscox Insurance Company. "We are extremely proud to be associated with such an impressive list."

"Prepaid Financial Services enjoyed a stand out year in 2016 with annual growth of 45%. We are honoured to be the only company on this year's Tech Track 100 to appear five times in a row," reflected, Noel Moran, CEO, PFS. "In recent months, our company has embarked on a major recruitment drive to attract leading talent. As PFS grows, we will continue to lead the way in providing complete solutions for clients from a design, development, implementation, and management perspective."

PFS' commitment to technological innovation has been bolstered by the launch of a €1,000,000 Innovation Fund featured on national television in Ireland with submissions from Europe. Areas of interest include payments, AI, data intelligence, prepaid cards, e-wallet solutions, payment solutions linked to Blockchain, security-voice, facial recognition, biometrics, EU Directive (PSD 2), open banking, API solutions, fraud, risk, and compliance. The closing date for applications is Thursday, November 30th, 2017. See: http://prepaidfinancialservices.com/en/innovation

About Hiscox

Hiscox is a global specialist insurance and reinsurance company with offices in 13 countries, over 2,300 staff, and customers around the world. With over 100 years of underwriting expertise, Hiscox works with businesses and individuals to provide commercial and personal insurance that is tailored to suit often complex and unusual insurance needs. This includes the needs of businesses of all shapes and sizes; from sole traders and tech start-ups to global enterprises. hiscox.co.uk/business-insurance @HiscoxUK

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as current accounts in the U.K. and the Eurozone. We are Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the U.K. as an electronic money institution. PFS has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

Now, PFS has rapidly expanded into one of the fastest growing e-money issuers in Europe. With programmes active in a total of 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 different currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations, mobile networking operators, banks, and corporates globally.

Some of our Awards:

The Sunday Times Hiscox TECH TRACK 100 - 5 years in a row.

Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 U.K. Winner - 2 years in a row.

Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 EMEA Winner - 2 years in a row.

The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017.

With a Mission to be a global market leader in delivering innovative and customised payment technology solutions and a Vision of efficient e-money solutions made easy, PFS's Core Values encompass Integrity, Innovation, Customisation, Teamwork, and Community. Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting our website: https://prepaidfinancialservices.com Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by contacting: Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

