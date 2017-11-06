KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- Hill Top Security Inc, ("HTSI" or the "Company") and Big Wind Capital Inc. (CSE: BWC)(CSE: BWC.CN)(CNSX: BWC) announces that Hill Top has agreed to collaborate with the FIX Trading Community, to develop standards for cryptocurrency, particularly related to security. FIX is an independent, industry-driven standards body at the heart of global trading. The organization is comprised of the world's leading financial institutions and is focused on addressing business and regulatory issues impacting multi-asset trading in global markets. Hill Top recently signed a letter of intent with Big Wind, pursuant to which Big Wind intends to acquire various interests in HTSI and its assets (the "Transaction").

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hill Top Security, said, "The scale and impact of cryptocurrencies continues to grow and, with it, there is an urgent need to develop international standards. As the high-profile hacks of bitcoin exchanges have shown, security is a major concern for the financial community. As experts in the field of security, and in the run-up to the launch of our own cryptocurrency offering, Hill Top is delighted to be working with one of the foremost standards-focused organizations in the industry."

The FIX Trading Community

-- The organization's membership includes 290+ leading financial service companies, spanning six different continents. -- 35% of members are EMEA based, 29% across the Americas, and 26% in Asia Pacific and Japan. -- 3,000+ representatives from FIX Trading Community's 290 member firms participate in the organization's committees and working groups. -- FIX Trading Community works with regulators globally to encourage the adoption of non-proprietary, free and open standards for regulatory reporting, enabling the industry to leverage its existing investments to meet emerging needs. This has led to meetings with the EU, ESMA, CESR, FCA, ASIC, SFC, SEC, CFTC, FINRA, IIROC and IOSCO.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management or the negative thereof or similar variations. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

All information in this news release concerning HTSI has been provided for inclusion herein by HTSI. Although the Company has no knowledge that would indicate that any information contained herein concerning HTSI is untrue or incomplete, the Company assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any such information.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

Contacts:

Big Wind Capital Inc.

Richard Matthews

rmatthews@dccnet.com

778 484 8028



