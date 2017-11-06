sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.11.2017

WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 Ticker-Symbol: 1MG 
06.11.2017 | 10:09
ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: Canadian Government Backs MGX Minerals' Petrolithium Cleantech

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; US: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) announced that its engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc. has been awarded Federal and Provincial Government funding of up to $8.2 million CAD to support the commercialization of a low energy (i.e. low cost) water treatment system for the oil and gas industry. This investment not only represents a compelling vote of confidence from highest level but also a major push forward for petrolithium.

This funding will allow MGX to bring its petrolithium technology to market with the support of the Federal and Provincial Government in a much faster and bigger way than anyone may have previously imagined.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3730-Canadian-Government-Backs-MGX-Minerals-Petrolithium-Cleantech

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3731-Kanadische-Regierung-foerdert-Petrolithium-Technologie-von-MGX

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research



© 2017 ACCESSWIRE