HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 -- MetLife Hong Kong*, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), organized the third edition of the MetLife Family Health Day to promote health and family bonding. During the event, over 70 students from Hong Kong, along with their parents, received hands-on coaching from Ng Ka Long Angus, top Hong Kong men's singles shuttler, at South China Athletics Association.

MetLife, one of the world's leading financial services companies, is dedicated to developing insurance products and services that protect customers' health. MetLife is the title sponsor of the BWF World Superseries, and is committed to investing in community programs incorporating sports, health, and wellness activities. After Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Tokyo and Seoul, Hong Kong is the fifth stop of the regional Community Social Responsibility campaign organized by MetLife.

Ahead of the 2017 Hong Kong Open, Ng was excited to share how badminton changed his life and how it bonded his family. Ranked ninth in the world, Ng won his maiden MetLife BWF World Superseries title at the last edition of the Hong Kong Open. "It is a great honor to be invited to lead this year's MetLife Family Health Day. I started playing badminton when I was young, around the same age as the students we're coaching. Through this MetLife Family Health Day, I believe a new generation of young Hong Kongers will fall in love with the sport, and engage in healthy living by doing regular exercise," Ng said.

Ms. Carolyn Chung, Head of Corporate Marketing and Communications of MetLife Hong Kong, said, "The MetLife Family Health Day provides a platform for young students to interact with our local badminton star, which we hope will inspire them to pursue their dreams in the sport. Playing badminton is a great way to stay active and healthy, and it imparts life skills such as teamwork, respect and communication. By inviting parents to train alongside their children, we hope to instill strong family values too."

