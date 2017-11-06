In the period 30 October 2017 to 3 November 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.3 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 188.7 million were bought back, equivalent to 62.9 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 44:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 30 October 2017 12,195 64.13 782,065 31 October 2017 9,756 64.34 627,701 1 November 2017 9,756 66.25 646,335 2 November 2017 9,756 66.00 643,896 3 November 2017 8,536 65.50 559,108 Accumulated during the period 49,999 65.18 3,259,105 Accumulated under the share 3,180,486 59.33 188,696,339 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 5,508,764 own shares, equivalent to 3.3% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





30 October 31 October 01 November 02 November 03 November 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 9.695 64,09 9.756 64,34 9.756 66,25 9.756 66,00 8.536 65,50 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 2.500 64,25 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 12.195 64,13 9.756 64,34 9.756 66,25 9.756 66,00 8.536 65,50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



30 October 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 64,13 ---------------------------------------------- 802 64,00 XCSE 20171030 14:18:33.713912 400 64,00 XCSE 20171030 14:18:41.385663 689 64,00 XCSE 20171030 14:43:38.613454 400 64,00 XCSE 20171030 15:55:20.627777 209 64,00 XCSE 20171030 16:08:49.690286 1.250 64,25 TRQM 20171030 16:36:21.000000 1.250 64,25 TRQM 20171030 16:36:31.000000 7.195 64,13 XCSE 20171030 16:38:33.623882



31 October 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 64,34 ---------------------------------------------- 1.250 64,00 XCSE 20171031 11:43:23.737691 2.750 64,50 XCSE 20171031 12:04:07.114391 5.756 64,34 XCSE 20171031 16:14:03.719424



01 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 66,25 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 66,50 XCSE 20171101 16:17:51.862317 2.000 66,00 XCSE 20171101 16:33:18.638585 5.756 66,25 XCSE 20171101 17:28:52.000000



02 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 66,00 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 66,00 XCSE 20171102 12:16:25.430224 2.000 66,00 XCSE 20171102 16:31:35.142684 5.756 66,00 XCSE 20171102 16:39:24.310792



03 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 8.536 65,50 ---------------------------------------------- 1.244 65,50 XCSE 20171103 14:20:04.386216 506 65,50 XCSE 20171103 14:20:05.428906 1.750 65,50 XCSE 20171103 16:26:48.487272 5.036 65,50 XCSE 20171103 16:29:59.384687



