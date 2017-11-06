Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 57/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 6 November 2017















Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 44



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 44:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 30,574,000 7,517,698,660 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 October 2017 170,000 241.40 41,038,000 -------------------- 31 October 2017 168,000 243.38 40,887,840 -------------------- 1 November 2017 165,000 244.45 40,334,250 -------------------- 2 November 2017 148,000 248.92 36,840,160 -------------------- 3 November 2017 165,000 245.79 40,555,350 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 44 816,000 199,655,600 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 31,390,000 7,717,354,260 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 33,715,139 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.60% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







