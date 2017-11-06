Orphazyme A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 17 November 2017. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Orphazyme A/S, among other things, obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.



Conditional admittance to trading



Pursuant section "The Offering" (sub-section Withdrawal of the Offering) in the prospectus published by Orphazyme A/S the Underwriting Agreement includes a rule according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. As a consequence Orphazyme is conditional admitted to trading, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed.



Orphazyme A/S must publish an announcement no later than 21 November 2017 confirming that the offering will be completed and thus there no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn.



The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 17 November 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (CET).



The Offering - temporary purchase certificates



The Offering of up to 10,781,250 shares of DKK 1 is expected to be admitted to trading as temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0060911055) no later than 17 November 2017 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of temporary purchase certificates consists of the shares in the Offering. That is partly new shares offered by Orphazyme A/S, partly overallotment shares.



After completion of the Offering and registration of the new shares in the Danish Business Authority the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this Nasdaq will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems.



The temporary purchase certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data:



Temporary ISIN: DK0060911055 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: Up to 10,781,250 units -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Turnover: EUR 750,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expected Average Daily Number of 200 Transactions: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross CCP / 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities / 229 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Data about Orphazyme A/S



Full name of the company: Orphazyme A/S ---------------------------------------- CBR No.: 32266355 ---------------------------------------- Symbol of the Company: ORPHA ----------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)



4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------





