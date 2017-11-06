Atonarp Inc. and IMA Life (a division of IMA S.p.A.) enter supply agreement for pharmaceutical lyophilization applications

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Tokyo based Atonarp Inc., a scientific instrumentation company that designs & manufactures molecular analysisSmart Spectrometer' and Buffalo, NY based IMA Life North America (a division of IMA S.p.A., Bologna, Italy) today announced an agreement where Atonarp supplies miniaturized mass spectrometry (AMS) technology to IMA Life, a world leader in the field of aseptic processing and freeze-drying solutions. The AMS solution was developed in collaboration between IMA Life, Atonarp and a major pharma company with purpose-built quantitative instrumentation for the application of freeze-drying and aseptic processing. IMA Life will exclusively use and deploy Atonarp's mass spectrometer technology in their production freeze-drying (lyophilization) solutions as a process analytical tool (PAT) to monitor potential silicon oil contamination, primary and secondary drying endpoints and perform in-line vacuum leak detection.

"We are thrilled to be working with IMA Life, the market leader and innovator of production freeze-dryers, to enable them to empower their customers with our state-of-the-art AMS (Atonarp Mass Spectrometry) technology to boost their productivity by accurately identifying the critical secondary drying endpoint, hence, reducing the lyophilization processing time and increasing the freeze-dryer use efficiency.Additionally, Atonarp's unique patent pending silicon oil detection and protection solution enables end-users to detect and mitigate expensive batch contamination.This application was proven by Atonarp and IMA Life in collaboration with a major pharma company," stated Prakash Murthy, CEO of Atonarp.

"Freeze-drying today requires increased process control, acceleration of the processing time and equipment upgrades with smart use of PAT tools to remain compliant with changing regulatory landscape.Atonarp's innovative AMS advanced software-configurable, Ethernet connected mass spectrometry solution and augmented with IMA Life's in-depth knowledge of the lyophilization process make this goal feasible while supporting all industry requirements and challenges. Additionally, IMA Life's existing lyophilization customers can benefit from Atonarp's small footprint application-specific AMS mass spectrometer as it can be retrofitted into already installed Freeze-Dryers," said Ernesto Renzi, President, Sales & Marketing IMA Life North America.

Atonarp's solution, the industry's smallest quantitative mass spectrometer, consumes less than half-a-cubic-foot of space (0.01m3), and delivers outstanding stability due to the use of its rugged Faraday cup detector across the entire measurement dynamic range, making it ideal for retrofitting existing equipment while reducing overall total cost of ownership.Supporting Industry 4.0, the Atonarp solution is IoT (internet-of-things) plug-and-play ready with only an Ethernet connection and a single 24V power supply needed to access and operate the mass spectrometer.Out-of-the-box set-up takes only minutes and built in software, which is configurable and highly intuitive, allows users to access the mass spectrometer through a simple browser interface anywhere in the world.

About Atonarp Inc.

Established: November 2009

Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo

Business Outline: Atonarp Inc. is a scientific instrumentation company that designs & manufactures molecular analysisSmart Spectrometer'

CEO, CTO & Founder: Prakash Murthy

URL: atonarp.com

About IMA Life North America

Headquarters: 2175 Military Road - Tonawanda - NY 14150, U.S.A.

Business Outline: IMA Life division is a leader in the field of aseptic processing and freeze-dryingtechnology, considered a true partner to the pharmaceutical industry, offering a wide range of technologically advanced machines.

President Sales& Marketing: Ernesto Renzi

URL: https://ima.it/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597038/Atonarp_CMYK_Logo.jpg