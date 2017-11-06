Through the new scheme, the local goverment hopes to attract investments in the amount of €100 million.

Kosovo's Minister of Economic Development Valdrin Lluka has announced that his ministry will start to grant licenses for large-scale solar projects in the near future, and that projects will be selected through an auction mechanism.

Lluka added that he believes this new auction mechanism may raise investments in solar in Kosovo in the amount of around €100 million. No more details were given about the future procurement process, nor on the size of projects that may be able to compete. If implemented, the future auction scheme will be the first serious effort ...

