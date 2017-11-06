

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were modestly lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off his tour of Asia in Japan over the weekend with a tough rhetoric against North Korea.



The day's economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with German factory orders increasing unexpectedly in September, driven by foreign demand, while IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone fell to 56.0 last month from 56.7 in September.



Data from Destatis revealed that German factory orders grew 1 percent month-on-month in September compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.1 percent decline. Nonetheless, the growth was slower than August's 4.1 percent increase.



The benchmark DAX was down 21 points or 0.16 percent at 13,456 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



Banking stocks were broadly lower, with Commerzbank losing 0.8 percent while Deutsche Bank fell as much as 1.5 percent.



Deutsche Telekom lost nearly 3 percent after merger talks between telcos Sprint and T-Mobile have ceased.



QSC rallied 3.4 percent. The telecommunications provider backed its FY17 outlook after posting turnaround results for the third quarter.



