

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech industrial production growth eased less-than-expected in September, the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Industrial production advanced an unadjusted 4.4 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 5.8 percent rise in August. Economists had expected the growth to ease to 3.4 percent.



Production in the utility sector alone surged 30.9 percent annually in September and manufacturing output rose by 2.3 percent.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production registered a sharp decline of 10.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in September.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output fell 1.1 percent yearly in September, reversing a 1.9 percent increase in the previous month.



It was the first decline in seven months. Month-on-month, construction output decreased 1.3 percent.



