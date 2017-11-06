

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell notably on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off his tour of Asia in Japan over the weekend with a tough rhetoric against North Korea.



There is also little respite on the data front as IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone has fallen to 56.0 last month from 56.7 in September.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 22 points or 0.41 percent at 5,495 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.



Banks were broadly lower, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing 1-3 percent.



Hotel group Accor lost 1.5 percent after its third biggest shareholder Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was arrested in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night as part of a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown.



