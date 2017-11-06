Pursuant to Article 223-16 of the general regulations of Autorité des Marchés Financiers
ECOSLOPS (Paris:ALESA):
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|November 2nd, 2017
|4 381 572
|4 381 572
(*)Theoretical: including treasury shares owned by the company and deprived of voting rights
About Ecoslops (http://www.ecoslops.com):
Ecoslops has developed and implemented a unique technology to upgrade maritime transport oil residues (slops and sludge) into new fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.
Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR0011490648; ticker: ALESA) and is PEA PME eligible. Ecoslops is now part of the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index
