Guidewire ClaimCenter wins top honours for Functionality, Customer Base, and Service in Celent report

Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that it has been named the winner of three 2017 XCelent Awards in Celent's Claims Systems Vendors: EMEA P&C Insurance 20171 report. Guidewire ClaimCenter was recognized as the top solution out of 17 vendors in three of the report's four categories. ClaimCenter was placed highest in the Breadth of Functionality, Customer Base, and Depth of Service categories. Read an excerpt from the report here.

The XCelent Functionality Award for the leading solution in the "Breadth of Functionality" category is based on several criteria, including the power and ease of use of rules, workflow, product configuration, and document management capabilities; basic, advanced, and additional functionality for the base offering; quality of UI and ease of use for adjustors; customer reference views on features and functions; and number of deployments for various personal and commercial lines of business.

The XCelent Customer Base Award for the top solution in the "Customer Base" category examined the number of EMEA customers across various tiers and using various versions, and the number of EMEA customers in implementation. Guidewire is a repeat award winner in this category.

The XCelent Service Award for the best solution in the "Depth of Service" category considered the number of professional services staff, as well as the views of customer references on quality and timeliness of service request responses, and overall evaluation of professional services capabilities. Celent's view of the claims systems vendors' service capabilities was also considered.

"ClaimCenter has proven to be a popular and capable solution across EMEA, often at the heart of the region's most complex claims transformation efforts," said Craig Beattie, senior analyst, Celent, and author of the report. "Perhaps its most valuable new feature is the ability of business users (or business analysts) to create rules-driven activities which define and drive given processes without the need to code; it is also natively capable of cloud deployment. Overall, it remains the strongest performing claims system in the European market."

"We are honoured to receive this recognition, and would like to thank all our customers, especially those who participated in Celent's study," said Keith Stonell, managing director EMEA, Guidewire. "At Guidewire, we are fortunate to have an engaged customer community that inspires us to continually improve our products, services and partner ecosystem, to help our customers adapt and succeed at a time of rapid change."

