FullContact, Inc. announced today its Next Generation Platform and Enrich API. The new release allows users, from individual entrepreneurs to large businesses, to deepen their customer intelligence with an expansive option of data subscriptions and data add-ons. In addition, the release supports advanced querying capabilities and improves security for users.

Companies using FullContact's new offering can take advantage of data subscriptions to constantly access the most accurate, up-to-date information about their customers and also help reduce data quality shortcomings associated with compliance with data privacy regulations. The easy to integrate API works with existing tools, including Slack and Segment, to bolster data enrichment and strengthen customer relationships.

Enrich API unifies contact fragments into complete customer profiles, enabling data driven organizations to gain a full view of their customers. With this new API offering, users receive easy, secure polling of person and company data, including geo-demographics, firmographics, and psychographics. FullContact's patented identity graph returns data with a default 95% confidence rating to ensure users have the most accurate and recent data.

"Many organizations have incomplete, inaccurate records for their contacts that prevent them from making smart business decisions with actionable customer insights. Enabling businesses to create meaningful relationships with their customers means providing them with the most accurate data in a way that's easy to integrate," said Bart Lorang, CEO, FullContact. "Our Next Generation platform was created for users that rely on up-to-date customer intelligence to impact their business."

Enrich API offers customers:

Better data recency - Receive data subscriptions for updates delivered with no waiting, polling or additional coding required to manage queues.

- Receive data subscriptions for updates delivered with no waiting, polling or additional coding required to manage queues. Advantageous data add-ons - Customize the Person Enrichment response further using specific sets of data. Choose from Social Affinities, Firmographics, Demographics and more to create a complete 360° view of your contacts.

- Customize the Person Enrichment response further using specific sets of data. Choose from Social Affinities, Firmographics, Demographics and more to create a complete 360° view of your contacts. Improved data accuracy - Use multiple input query for even greater data confidence and quality of your match returns.

- Use multiple input query for even greater data confidence and quality of your match returns. Counteract data decay- Clean contact records with email verification to ensure you're using the most accurate data available.

Attendees of Web Summit are invited to stop by booth #545 to sign up for early access. Learn more about FullContact's new offering at: https://www.fullcontact.com/developer/enrich-api/.

