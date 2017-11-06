Frost & Sullivan Commends Hilscher for Developing its netIOT' Family to Provide Industrial IoT Functionality to Manufacturers, OEMs and System Integrators

Hilscher's extensive product lines and customer-centric focus enable it to offer industry-leading chips, edge gateways, embedded software, and support

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) communication solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Hilscher Gesellschaft für Systemautomation mbH (Hilscher) with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. Hilscher provides advanced communication solutions for industrial automation, allowing customers to streamline workflows more efficiently and increase productivity. Its best-in-class line of netIOT' solutions makes real-time control and IoT information retrieval capabilities available across dissimilar network protocols in a single chipset, giving customers deep insights into their operations. This advancement helps original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) create IoT-ready devices out-of-the-box, which is a huge advantage as IoT rapidly becomes a requirement for efficient communication and automation.

Hilscher was the first industrial automation infrastructure vendor to identify the shift to IoT, prompting the company to design its most advanced netX chips to date and capture the first-mover advantage in the IIoT market. The chips create cost-effective solutions that interface with a variety of plant networking protocols and conform to various industry standards and regulations worldwide. The netIOT Edge Gateways provide manufacturers and integrators with a powerful computing platform to bridge IT with operations technology. Chips and gateways support all Fieldbus and Real-time Ethernet networks as well as IIoT communication standards such as OPC UA and MQTT.

"By designing its chips internally, Hilscher can continuously integrate new capabilities into its solutions to stay at the forefront of innovation. Its netX chip line is the most technologically advanced in the market, supporting 17 network protocols with 33 different master and slave stacks to integrate easily into Fieldbus and Ethernet networks," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst, Sharmila Annaswamy. "In addition, Hilscher delivers cost-effective gateway solutions that support communication between different industrial networks."

Hilscher's netIOT' line is comprised of the following:

netIOT' Interface modules, which are the first IoT-enabled communications modules for field sensors. They integrate IoT capabilities at the point of measurement, making it possible to access the device via Real-time Ethernet networks, and they set the stage for cloud-based data management.

netIOT' Edge gateways, which securely couple automation networks with a cloud and offer easy access for diagnostics. These gateways provide wireless connectivity and remote access to devices from tablets and smartphones, supporting data processing and extraction.

netIOT' Service, which is a line of software products that establishsmart connectivity in IT infrastructure and cloud architectures.

Hilscher serves two primary customer bases--automation device manufacturers that integrate its boards or chips in their devices and end users that need a packaged gateway solution to bridge non-compatible communication protocols in their specific applications. For its end-user gateway solutions, the company ensures that the fully packaged solution connects the specific controllers and signals that are needed and presents thorough documentation so customers can implement products themselves with little or no support after delivery. Significantly, customers can either perform engineering or coding on solutions internally or leverage Hilscher's engineering experts to complete any customizations. "For customers that wish to upgrade, Hilscher can use the customer's previous code and toolsets in new solution generations, saving them considerable time and cost. Additionally, the company continuously updates its software stacks on chips to ensure that it remains compliant with the latest regulations," noted Annaswamy. "Owing to these efforts, Hilscher has consistently grown by 10% year-over-year for the last four years, and is positioned as the future connectivity partner for IoT communication in industrial automation and for IT vendors seeking to expand their offerings to include IIoT."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables the development of newer products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

