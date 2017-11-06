Smart Agriculture/Farming Market Worth $18.21 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalsmart agriculture/farming market is anticipated to reach USD 18.21 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as consistent growth in population, low availability of cultivable land, government incentives, and demand for fresh and high-quality food are expected to drive the smart greenhouse market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) and Population Council, 80% of the global population resides in urban cities. The prevailing scarcity of land in urban cities has urged growers to adopt new solutions for developing fresh produces. For instance, the vertical farming technique enables consumers to grow crops indoor in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse.

The growing population is expected to result in an increased food demand by 2050. Farmers are likely to witness immense pressure in increasing crop production either by making more land available to grow crops or adopting newer techniques, such as smart agriculture and vertical farming. Traditional farming techniques witness several barriers such as climate change, high labor cost. These disadvantages can be overcome with the use of technologies such as LED indoor farming, which creates a nature-like condition to help farmers meet the swelling food demand. Additionally, the changing preference of consumers toward healthier and fresh foods is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Agri M2M offers significant opportunities to mobile operators owing to its potential to generate additional revenue through value-added services. For instance, bundling M2M services with a voice or data offering for rural enterprise customers is likely to enhance the application of M2M.

Agri VAS has been developed to overcome the information gap faced by farmers in emerging markets such as China and India. Additionally, it also helps in connecting the cultivators with other key players in the agriculture supply chain. Agriculture Value Added Services (VAS) have increased over the past few years owing to their rising awareness among VAS providers, mobile operators, and farmers. A few types of M2M connectivity include cellular M2M, satellite & fixed network, power line, and short range connections such as Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and ZigBee.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The growing trend of producing bio-pharmaceutical products under a controlled environment is expected to drive the smart greenhouse market demand over the projected period.

The software segment is expected to portray the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 16.7% over the forecast period.

The LED grow light segment is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

The indoor farming technique makes use of LED to create natural surroundings for growing vegetables and herbs.

The advent of modern agriculture technology along with the flexible pricing of connected devices is likely to influence the South American regional market demand.

Various organizations are investing heavily in R&D to offer efficient and low-cost solutions to consumers.

Key players in the smart farming market includeCropMetrics LLC (U.S.), Drone Deploy (U.S.), DeLaval International AB ( Sweden ), DICKEY-john Corporation (U.S.), and Farmers Edge, Inc. ( Canada ), among others.

Grand View Research has segmented the smart agriculture market based on agriculture type, offering, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Precision farming Livestock monitoring Smart greenhouse Others

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hardware Automation & control systems Drones Application control devices Guidance system GPS GIS Remote sensing Handheld Satellite sensing Driverless tractors Mobile devices VRT Map-based Sensor-based Wireless modules Bluetooth technology Wi-Fi technology Zigbee technology RF technology Milking robots Sensing devices Soil sensor Nutrient sensor Moisture sensor Temperature sensor Water sensors Climate sensors Others HVAC system LED grow light RFID tags & readers Software Web-based Cloud-based Services System integration & consulting Maintenance & support Managed services Data services Analytics services Farm operation services Assisted professional services Supply chain management services Climate information services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Precision farming application Yield monitoring On-farm Off-farm Field mapping Crop scouting Weather tracking & forecasting Irrigation management Inventory management Farm labor management Livestock monitoring application Milk harvesting Breeding management Feeding management Animal comfort management Others Smart greenhouse application Water & fertilizer management HVAC management Yield monitoring Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South America Brazil Middle East and Africa (MEA)



