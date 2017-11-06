

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's service sector activity expanded at the weakest pace in one year in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector dropped to 52.1 in October from 53.2 in September. However, any reading above 50 suggests expansion in the sector.



Despite rising for a thirty-second month in succession, new work increased at the weakest rate since October 2016.



Service providers continued to expand their workforce numbers in October, though modestly.



On the price front, input price inflation eased notably in October, but remained marked amid reports of higher vendor list prices and increased costs for energy, fuel and staffing.



Finally, business expectations rose to the highest in twenty-one months during October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX