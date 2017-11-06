Company Announcement No. 665



On 30 October 2017, DSV A/S initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 664 of 26 October 2017. According to the programme, DSV A/S will in the period from 30 October 2017 to 23 March 2018 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,250,000,000 and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.63% of the current share capital of DSV A/S. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Trading day Number of shares bought Average Amount DKK back transaction price 1: 30 October 2017 15,000 493.66 7,404,857 2: 31 October 2017 15,000 493.85 7,407,702 3: 1 November 2017 65,000 496.27 32,257,532 4: 2 November 2017 15,000 495.36 7,430,394 5: 3 November 2017 15,000 497.02 7,455,358 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated for trading 125,000 495.65 61,955,843 days 1-5 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 4,929,164 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.59% of the total number of issued shares of 190,000,000.



The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.



