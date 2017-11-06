

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K shares were marginally lower on Monday as the pound strengthened slightly against the euro and investors waited for Brexit talks to resume in Brussels on Thursday amid disagreement over what the U.K. must pay as a final exit settlement.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 6 points or 0.08 percent at 7,554 in late opening deals after closing marginally higher on Friday.



British American Tobacco shed 0.7 percent after announcing the closure of its Philippine operations.



Shares of SysGroup plunged 14 percent. After reporting weak first-half earnings, the managed IT services and cloud hosting provider has warned that it expects fiscal year EBITDA and adjusted profit before tax to be significantly below market expectations.



Tullow Oil shares rose over 2 percent as oil prices hit their highest levels since 2015 amid signs of tightening market conditions.



Rio Tinto rallied 1.3 percent after the mining giant elevated another leader to its executive committee.



