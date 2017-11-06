Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-06 / 10:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 16, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 16, 2017 German:
http://www.einhell.com/com_de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-bestellservi
ce/finanzberichte.htm English:
http://www.einhell.com/com_en/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial
-reports.html
2017-11-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Internet: www.einhell.com
End of News DGAP News Service
625183 2017-11-06
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 06, 2017 04:37 ET (09:37 GMT)
