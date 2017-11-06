Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 16, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 16, 2017 German:

http://www.einhell.com/com_de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-bestellservi

ce/finanzberichte.htm English:

http://www.einhell.com/com_en/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial

-reports.html



Language: English

Company: Einhell Germany AG

Wiesenweg 22

94405 Landau/Isar

Germany

Internet: www.einhell.com



