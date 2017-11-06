

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area private sector started the final quarter on a strong footing but the pace of expansion slowed since September, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The composite output index fell to 56.0 in October from 56.7 in September. But the reading was slightly above the flash estimate of 55.9 and also the indicator signaled expansion in each of the past 52 months.



Similarly, the services PMI slid less-than-estimated to 55.0 in October from 55.8 in September. The flash score was 54.9. The indicator suggested growth for the fifty-first successive month.



The October headline PMI reading matched the average seen in the third quarter and puts the region on course for another 0.6-0.7 percent expansion in the closing quarter of 2017, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.



National PMI data showed that France moved to the top of the output growth rankings in October, the first time it has held that position since August 2011.



France final composite PMI came in at 57.4, up from 57.1 in September but slightly below the flash 57.5. Likewise, the services PMI rose to 57.3 from 57.0 a month ago, and below the flash 57.4.



Elsewhere, Germany's private sector activity improved in October but at a slightly slower than previously estimated pace.



The composite PMI declined to 56.6 from September's 77-month high of 57.7 a month ago. The flash score was 56.9.



The services PMI dropped more-than-estimated to 54.7 from 55.6 in the previous month. The flash score was 55.2.



