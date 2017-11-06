

ALBION DEVELOPMENT VCT PLC - BOARD CHANGE



LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38



This announcement includes information required under LR 9.6.



Albion Development VCT PLC ('The Company') wishes to announce that on 3 November 2017, Jonathan Thornton has stepped down as a Director of the Company.



The Board would like to thank Jonathan for his valuable contribution and advice to the Company over the many years.



Patrick Reeve Albion Capital Group LLP Company Secretary Tel: 020 7601 1850



6 November 2017



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Development VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares via GlobeNewswire



A0BME7483247R25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX