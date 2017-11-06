ParkHub.com: ParkHub Knocks the Ball Out of the Park During Its First MLB Season

Less Congestion and Quicker Payments Improve Fan Experience; Clubs Enjoy Increased Parking Revenue

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / ParkHub (www.parkhub.com), a leading provider of advanced technology designed to optimize the parking operations of major venues and improve the parking experience for the guests, continues to swing for the fences in its bid to partner with additional Major League Baseball franchises. ParkHub, currently in use at four MLB stadiums as well as many other major sporting event locations across the U.S., will meet with front office executives of dozens of MLB franchises at the ProVenue Exchange MLB Edition 2017 to be held November 8-9 in New York, presented by tickets.com. ParkHub executives will join other technologists, thought leaders, ticketing professionals and marketing experts to explore how technology can transform the fan experience.

Beginning with the 2017 MLB season, ParkHub was the official parking technology provider to the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers. Parking personnel at each of the parks used ParkHub Prime, the handheld mobile point-of-sale terminal tailored for the parking industry, to quickly, efficiently and securely process large volumes of traffic and rapidly get guests parked, resulting in less time in line and more time in the ballpark.

During the 2017 MLB season, ParkHub's platform processed more than 1.4 million vehicles, with transactions totaling $13.8 million. On average, venues that utilize ParkHub's platform see a 27 percent increase in revenue, traffic flow is reduced by over a third, and customer satisfaction ratings increased by over 10 percent.

"At each of the parks where ParkHub's platform was used, we succeeded in accelerating transaction speed, reducing traffic congestion, improving customer satisfaction and increasing parking revenue," said George Baker, Sr., ParkHub's Founder and CEO. "Parking sets the tone for the fan experience, so when the parking process is unexpectedly easy and fast, fans enter the stadium with a smile."

Earlier this year, tickets.com certified ParkHub as the only parking platform with real-time access to their ProVenue DirectConnect APIs. This means fans have the option to pre-purchase parking through Tickets.com online or with their mobile devices, even last-minute waiting in line to park. In addition to scanning prepaid vouchers, ParkHub's platform can process credit cards and mobile payments (NFC - Apple Pay/Android Pay), track cash transactions and report transaction and inventory data in real-time.

The 2017 MLB data collected at the four parks (over 13 percent of all MLB franchises) where parking personnel used Prime reveals MLB guests used cash for 54 percent of parking transactions. Another 28 percent parked using pre-paid vouchers while 6 percent paid with credit cards. Twelve percent of parkers were "exempt" and didn't generate any revenue, but were still recorded in the system. ParkHub is on track to double its footprint within MLB by the start of the 2018 season.

About Parkhub:

ParkHub is a Dallas-based technology company that provides software and hardware services for the global parking industry. The company's products provide multiple payment options, real-time reporting of parking revenue, support for dynamic pricing, and inventory availability and control. A certified partner of Ticketmaster and Tickets.com, ParkHub also validates pre-paid parking passes from both entities. Founded by parking industry veteran, George Baker Sr, ParkHub has effectively fast-tracked traditional parking operations into the digital age. For more information, visit www.parkhub.com.

Contact:

Daniel Keeney, APR

DPK Public Relations

214.432.7556

dan@dpkpr.com

SOURCE: ParkHub