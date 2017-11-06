

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone investor confidence reached its highest level in more than ten years in November, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Monday.



The investor sentiment index climbed more-than-expected to 34.0 in November from 29.7 in October. This was the highest since July 2007 and the expected score was 31.0.



Both current situation and expectations contributed to this positive development. The current situation indicator rose to 45.8 in November from 41.8 a month ago.



At the same time, the expectations index came in at 22.8 versus 18.3 in October. This was the highest reading since May 2015.



In Germany, investor confidence hit an all-time high in November. The corresponding index advanced to 42.4 from 37.7 in the previous month. Current situation rose to a record high and expectations gained moderately in the largest euro area economy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX