

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were modestly lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off his tour of Asia in Japan over the weekend with a tough rhetoric against North Korea.



Also, investors waited for Brexit talks to resume in Brussels on Thursday amid disagreement over what the U.K. must pay as a final exit settlement.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 396.01 in late opening deals after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down around 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving down 0.2 percent.



SBM Offshore shares plunged 10 percent after the Dutch marine energy group set aside an additional $238 million provision to settle a corruption case.



Storage tank firm Royal Vopak lost 4.3 percent after lowering its 2017 earnings guidance.



French hotel group Accor lost 1.5 percent after its third biggest shareholder Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was arrested in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night as part of a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown.



Germany's Deutsche Telekom declined 3.4 percent after merger talks between telcos Sprint and T-Mobile have ceased.



Shares of SysGroup plunged 14 percent in London. After reporting weak first-half earnings, the managed IT services and cloud hosting provider has warned that it expects fiscal year EBITDA and adjusted profit before tax to be significantly below market expectations.



Tullow Oil shares rose over 2 percent as oil prices hit their highest levels since 2015 amid signs of tightening market conditions.



Rio Tinto rallied 1.3 percent after the mining giant elevated another leader to its executive committee.



In economic releases, data from Destatis revealed that German factory orders grew 1 percent month-on-month in September compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.1 percent decline.



IHS Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone fell to 56.0 last month from 56.7 in September.



The Sentix investor sentiment index for the euro zone rose to 34 points at the start of this month from 29.7 in October.



