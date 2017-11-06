

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro dropped against its key counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The single currency eased back to 1.1617 against the franc, from a high of 1.1640 hit at 3:15 am ET. This may be compared to a 6-day low of 1.1604 set in Asian trading.



The euro weakened to a 4-day low of 0.8841 versus the pound and a 6-day low of 132.30 against the yen, off its early high of 0.8888 and a 4-day high of 133.12, respectively.



The 19-nation currency reversed from an early high of 1.5195 against the aussie, edging down to 1.5142.



The common currency dropped to more than a 2-week low of 1.4786 versus the loonie, from its previous high of 1.4836. Against the greenback, the euro hit 1.1588, its lowest since October 27.



The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.15 against the franc, 0.87 against the pound, 131.00 against the yen, 1.46 against the loonie and 1.50 against the aussie.



