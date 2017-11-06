

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in September, data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Producer prices climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in September, following a 2.5 percent increase in August. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 2.8 percent.



Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the steepest since May, when prices had grown 3.4 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation held steady at 2.2 percent.



Month-on-month, producer prices went up 0.6 percent from August, when it increased by 0.3 percent. That was above the expected rise of 0.4 percent.



In the EU28, producer prices grew 3.3 percent annually and by 0.6 percent monthly in September.



Industrial producer prices increased in all member states. The largest increases were registered in Belgium, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Estonia and the United Kingdom.



