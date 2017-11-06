

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car registrations logged a double-digit decline in October due to weaker confidence among consumers, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed Monday.



Car sales decreased 12.2 percent year-on-year to 158,192 units in October. This was the seventh consecutive decrease in sales.



Year-to-date registrations fell 4.6 percent from same period last year. Around 2.22 million cars were registered in the first ten months of 2017.



Declines were seen across all sectors, with business and fleet demand down 26.8 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively.



Declining business and consumer confidence is undoubtedly affecting demand in the new car market but this is being compounded by confusion over government policy on diesel, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



Consumers need urgent reassurance that the latest, low emission diesel cars on sale will not face any bans, charges or other restrictions, anywhere in the UK, Hawes added.



