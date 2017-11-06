

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nonprofit Evolve Foundation has raised $100 million for a new fund called the Conscious Accelerator to find startups working to relieve human suffering.



Matrix Partners China co-founder Bo Shao will lead the philanthropic investment fund, which will be looking for entrepreneurs dedicated to reducing suffering in this world by using technology to further develop humanity's consciousness.



According to Shao, many people, despite rising material comfort, are very anxious or depressed and feel lonely, purposeless, fearful or angry. The issues are partly due to the way we use technology, especially social media networks. It is a real mental health condition known as Social Media Anxiety Disorder or SMAD. Teens are especially prone to this anxiety, he points out.



Shao reportedly quit social media in September of 2013 but has been on a journey to find ways to improve his life and others for the last 10 years.



His new fund seeks to maximize the social good, find solutions to the issues now facing us through technology, not just investing in something with good returns.



The Conscious Accelerator has already funded a meditation app called Inside Timer. A parenting app is going to be launched to help parents raise their children to be resilient in an often confusing world.



'I believe there are thousands of entrepreneurs who have the will and the capability to build products and service that reduce, rather than increase, human suffering, and who have the wisdom to know the difference. We hope to partner with them,' he said in a post.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX