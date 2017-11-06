Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Third Quarter 2017 Highlights*

Net operating revenue was $41.0 million , an increase of 19% from the three months ended September 30, 2016 .

, an increase of 19% from the three months ended . Earnings from operations were $4.8 million , an increase of 25% from the three months ended September 30, 2016 .

, an increase of 25% from the three months ended . Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $7.6 million , an increase of 304% from the three months ended September 30, 2016 .

, an increase of 304% from the three months ended . Adjusted EBITDA** was $7.5 million , an increase of 20% from the three months ended September 30, 2016 .

, an increase of 20% from the three months ended . Earnings per share were $0.31 .

. Book value per share*** at September 30, 2017 was $6.14 .

In August 2017, the Company announced that, together with the owner of the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club in Hamilton, Bermuda, it had submitted a license application to the Bermudan government for a casino at the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club. The Bermudan government will issue a provisional casino license as the next step in the application process. The conditions of the provisional casino license must be agreed upon by the Bermudan government and the company awarded the license. The Company currently has no estimated time frame on when this will be completed, and there is no assurance a license will be awarded. The Company entered into a long-term management agreement with the owner of the hotel to manage the operations of the casino and receive a management fee if a license is awarded. The Company also will provide a $5.0 million loan for the purchase of casino equipment if the license is awarded.

In June 2017, the Company acquired 100% of the outstanding common stock and the casino licenses held by Saw Close Casino Ltd. ("SCCL"). The Company will utilize the casino licenses to develop and operate a casino in Bath, England. The Company estimates that the project will cost approximately $7.5 million and that the casino will open in the first half of 2018, subject to the receipt of certain regulatory and governmental approvals.

In June 2017, the Company opened the casino in the Hilton Warsaw Hotel and Conference Centre in Warsaw, Poland.

In May 2017, the Company began operating the ship-based casino onboard the Mein Schiff 6.

In October 2016, the Company acquired the Apex Casino in suburban Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Century Casino St. Albert contributed $2.3 million in net operating revenue and $0.6 million in net earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and $6.5 million in net operating revenue and $0.9 million in net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

In September 2016, the Company was selected as the successful applicant by Horse Racing Alberta to own, build and operate a horse racing facility in the Edmonton market area, which the Company will operate as Century Mile Racetrack and Casino. Century Mile will be a one-mile horse racetrack and multi-level racing and entertainment center, which will include a gaming floor with slot machines as well as food and beverage outlets. The project is located on Edmonton International Airport land close to the city of Leduc, just south of Edmonton and positioned off Queen Elizabeth II Highway. The Company estimates that the project will cost approximately $48.1 million. Construction of the Century Mile project began in July 2017. The Company estimates that construction of this project will take approximately 15 months and that it will be completed during the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company is seeking to obtain financing for the Century Mile project.

The consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 are as follows:





































For the three months



For the nine months Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended September 30,



ended September 30, Consolidated Results:



2017



2016

% Change



2017



2016

% Change Net Operating Revenue

$ 41,048

$ 34,526

19%

$ 114,775

$ 102,954

12% Earnings from Operations



4,777



3,835

25%



12,910



12,458

4% Net Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$ 7,630

$ 1,887

304%

$ 11,592

$ 6,417

81%

































Adjusted EBITDA**

$ 7,547

$ 6,271

20%

$ 20,680

$ 19,439

6%

































Earnings Per Share:































Basic

$ 0.31

$ 0.08

288%

$ 0.47

$ 0.26

81% Diluted

$ 0.31

$ 0.08

288%

$ 0.47

$ 0.26

81%

"The third quarter results reflect excellent performances from all operating segments," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "Based on the continued strength of our U.S. operations, we released a valuation allowance, resulting in a tax benefit of $5.1 million in the third quarter. At Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Canada, thoroughbred racing has been a great generator of additional customers, which has increased gaming and food and beverage revenue. In Poland, revenue at our new casino at the Hilton Warsaw Hotel has climbed steadily since opening in early June and we have won the license tenders for three additional casinos, which we estimate will open by the first quarter of next year," they continued. "Our most exciting growth opportunity, the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino project in Edmonton, Canada, is under construction and we plan to complete construction during the fourth quarter of next year", Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

Reportable Segment Results*

The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of September 30, 2017:





Reportable Segment Operating Segment Canada Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton Canada Century Casino St. Albert Canada Century Casino Calgary Canada Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Canada Century Bets! Canada Century Mile Racetrack and Casino United States Century Casino & Hotel - Central City United States Century Casino & Hotel - Cripple Creek Poland Casinos Poland Corporate and Other Cruise Ships & Other Corporate and Other Saw Close Casino Ltd. Corporate and Other Corporate Other

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $6.5 million, or 19%, and by $11.8 million, or 12%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016:



















































Net Operating Revenue











Net Operating Revenue













For the three months











For the nine months













ended September 30,











ended September 30,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 15,285

$ 12,005

$ 3,280

27%

$ 42,484

$ 38,167

$ 4,317

11% United States



9,039



8,188



851

10%



24,482



22,970



1,512

7% Poland



15,550



13,356



2,194

16%



44,383



39,190



5,193

13% Corporate and Other



1,174



977



197

20%



3,426



2,627



799

30% Consolidated

$ 41,048

$ 34,526

$ 6,522

19%

$ 114,775

$ 102,954

$ 11,821

12%

The Company's earnings from operations increased by $0.9 million, or 25%, and by $0.5 million, or 4%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in earnings from operations by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016:



















































Earnings (Loss) from

Operations











Earnings (Loss) from

Operations













For the three months











For the nine months













ended September 30,











ended September 30,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 3,905

$ 2,599

$ 1,306

50%

$ 10,593

$ 9,741

$ 852

9% United States



2,056



1,614



442

27%



4,560



3,838



722

19% Poland



793



1,393



(600)

(43%)



3,235



3,828



(593)

(16%) Corporate and Other



(1,977)



(1,771)



(206)

(12%)



(5,478)



(4,949)



(529)

(11%) Consolidated

$ 4,777

$ 3,835

$ 942

25%

$ 12,910

$ 12,458

$ 452

4%

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders increased by $5.7 million, or 304%, and by $5.2 million, or 81%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016:



















































Net Earnings (Loss)











Net Earnings (Loss)













Attributable to Century











Attributable to Century













Casinos, Inc.

Shareholders











Casinos, Inc.

Shareholders













For the three months











For the nine months













ended September 30,











ended September 30,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 2,611

$ 1,467

$ 1,144

78%

$ 5,923

$ 5,463

$ 460

8% United States



1,276



1,000



276

28%



2,827



2,378



449

19% Poland



464



684



(220)

(32%)



1,982



2,029



(47)

(2%) Corporate and Other



3,279



(1,264)



4,543

359%



860



(3,453)



4,313

125% Consolidated

$ 7,630

$ 1,887

$ 5,743

304%

$ 11,592

$ 6,417

$ 5,175

81%

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA*** increased by $1.3 million, or 20%, and by $1.2 million, or 6%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016:



















































Adjusted EBITDA**











Adjusted EBITDA**













For the three months











For the nine months













ended September 30,











ended September 30,









Amounts in thousands

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change

2017

2016

$ Change

% Change Canada

$ 4,860

$ 3,379

$ 1,481

44%

$ 13,238

$ 12,013

$ 1,225

10% United States



2,653



2,238



415

19%



6,385



5,716



669

12% Poland



1,466



2,022



(556)

(28%)



5,420



5,704



(284)

(5%) Corporate and Other



(1,432)



(1,368)



(64)

(5%)



(4,363)



(3,994)



(369)

(9%) Consolidated

$ 7,547

$ 6,271

$ 1,276

20%

$ 20,680

$ 19,439

$ 1,241

6%

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported. ** Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below. *** The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2017, the Company had $44.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $58.3 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $38.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $55.6 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2016. The $58.3 million in outstanding debt as of September 30, 2017 includes $39.7 million related to the Company's Bank of Montreal credit agreement, $2.7 million of bank debt related to the SCCL project, $0.6 million related to capital leases for Century Resorts Alberta, Century Casino Calgary, Century Casino St. Albert, Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR") and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino, and $15.6 million related to a long-term land lease for CDR, net of $0.3 million in deferred financing costs.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings





























For the three months For the nine months

ended September 30, ended September 30, Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2017

2016

2017

2016 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 41,048

$ 34,526

$ 114,775

$ 102,954 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



36,271



30,691



101,865



90,496 Earnings from operations



4,777



3,835



12,910



12,458 Non-operating income (expense), net



(738)



(629)



(2,043)



(420) Earnings before income taxes



4,039



3,206



10,867



12,038 Income tax provision



3,913



(793)



2,054



(2,559) Net earnings



7,952



2,413



12,921



9,479 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest



(322)



(526)



(1,329)



(3,062) Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ 7,630

$ 1,887

$ 11,592

$ 6,417

























Earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.:























Basic

$ 0.31

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 0.26 Diluted

$ 0.31

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 0.26

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



24,470



24,440



24,464



24,452 Diluted



24,891



24,675



24,905



24,644

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL INFORMATION - US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(Amounts in thousands)















September 30,

December 31,



2017

2016 Assets











Current assets

$ 52,448

$ 45,948 Property and equipment, net



146,970



140,763 Other assets



41,847



31,127 Total assets

$ 241,265

$ 217,838













Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities

$ 29,990

$ 28,608 Non-current liabilities



53,477



50,646 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity



150,353



132,196 Non-controlling interest



7,445



6,388 Total liabilities and equity

$ 241,265

$ 217,838

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company erroneously recognized a reduction in pari-mutuel revenue totaling $0.7 million in its statement of earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. This error also affected the Company's income tax provision, net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

The prior period amounts within the Company's consolidated financial statements have been revised to reflect the correct balances in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed today. Information in this release also reflects these changes. The information below presents the impact of these corrections on the Company's 2016 condensed consolidated statement of earnings as previously reported in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.





















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2016: Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

As Previously

Reported

Correction

As Corrected Operating Revenue:

















Other

$ 8,839

$ 697

$ 9,536 Gross revenue



108,873



697



109,570 Net operating revenue



102,257



697



102,954 Earnings from operations



11,761



697



12,458 Earnings before income taxes



11,341



697



12,038 Income tax expense



(2,378)



(181)



(2,559) Net earnings



8,963



516



9,479 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest



(2,933)



(129)



(3,062) Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders



6,030



387



6,417



















Earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders:

















Basic and Diluted

$ 0.25

$ 0.01

$ 0.26





















Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was corrected by $0.7 million, adjusting previously reported consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million to $19.4 million.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Constant Currency* Results (unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)







































For the three months





For the nine months







ended September 30,





ended September 30,









2017



2016

%

Change



2017



2016

%

Change Net operating revenue as reported (GAAP)

$ 41,048

$ 34,526

19%

$ 114,775

$ 102,954

12% Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



(1,685)













(1,381)









Net operating revenue constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 39,363

$ 34,526

14%

$ 113,394

$ 102,954

10%

































Earnings from operations (GAAP)

$ 4,777

$ 3,835

25%

$ 12,910

$ 12,458

4% Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



(212)













(129)









Earnings from operations (non-GAAP)*

$ 4,565

$ 3,835

19%

$ 12,781

$ 12,458

3%

































Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders as reported (GAAP)

$ 7,630

$ 1,887

304%

$ 11,592

$ 6,417

81% Foreign currency impact vs. 2016



30













14









Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$ 7,660

$ 1,887

306%

$ 11,606

$ 6,417

81%

Gains and losses on foreign currency transactions are added back to net earnings in the Company's Adjusted EBITDA** calculations. As such, there is no foreign currency impact to Adjusted EBITDA** when calculating Constant Currency* results.

Adjusted EBITDA Margins *** (unaudited)













For the three months For the nine months

ended September 30, ended September 30,

2017 2016 2017 2016 Canada 32% 28% 31% 29% United States 29% 27% 26% 25% Poland 9% 15% 12% 15% Corporate and Other (122%) (140%) (127%) (152%) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18% 18% 18% 18%

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Segment.





































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United

States

Poland

Corporate

and Other

Total Net earnings

$ 2,611

$ 1,276

$ 464

$ 3,279

$ 7,630 Interest expense (income), net



759



0



56



(7)



808 Income taxes (benefit)



392



780



266



(5,351)



(3,913) Depreciation and amortization



877



596



657



96



2,226 Non-controlling interest



93



0



229



0



322 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



183



183 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



50



0



(222)



102



(70) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



68



1



16



0



85 Acquisition costs



0



0



0



169



169 Pre-opening expenses



10



0



0



97



107 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,860

$ 2,653

$ 1,466

$ (1,432)

$ 7,547



































For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United

States

Poland

Corporate

and Other

Total Net earnings (loss)

$ 1,467

$ 1,000

$ 684

$ (1,264)

$ 1,887 Interest expense (income), net



655



0



(1)



(5)



649 Income taxes (benefit)



365



614



319



(505)



793 Depreciation and amortization



775



624



629



105



2,133 Non-controlling interest



183



0



343



0



526 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



192



192 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(71)



0



48



3



(20) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



5



0



0



0



5 Acquisition costs



0



0



0



106



106 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,379

$ 2,238

$ 2,022

$ (1,368)

$ 6,271

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Segment.



































For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United

States

Poland

Corporate

and Other

Total Net earnings

$ 5,923

$ 2,827

$ 1,982

$ 860

$ 11,592 Interest expense (income), net



2,544



1



72



(19)



2,598 Income taxes (benefit)



1,707



1,732



878



(6,371)



(2,054) Depreciation and amortization



2,529



1,824



1,702



275



6,330 Non-controlling interest



341



0



988



0



1,329 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



419



419 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



78



0



(685)



52



(555) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



78



1



258



3



340 Acquisition costs



28



0



0



321



349 Pre-opening expenses



10



0



225



97



332 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,238

$ 6,385

$ 5,420

$ (4,363)

$ 20,680





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 Amounts in thousands

Canada

United

States

Poland

Corporate

and Other



Total Net earnings (loss)

$ 5,463

$ 2,378

$ 2,029

$ (3,453)

$ 6,417 Interest expense (income), net



2,189



0



22



(13)



2,198 Income taxes (benefit)



1,658



1,460



936



(1,495)



2,559 Depreciation and amortization



2,246



1,875



1,863



276



6,260 Non-controlling interest



2,047



0



1,015



0



3,062 Non-cash stock-based compensation



0



0



0



573



573 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income



(1,616)



0



(174)



12



(1,778) Loss on disposition of fixed assets



26



3



13



0



42 Acquisition costs



0



0



0



106



106 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,013

$ 5,716

$ 5,704

$ (3,994)

$ 19,439

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

* The impact of foreign exchange rates is highly variable and difficult to predict. The Company uses a Constant Currency basis to show the impact from foreign exchange rates on current period revenue compared to prior period revenue using the prior period's foreign exchange rates. In order to properly understand the underlying business trends and performance of the Company's ongoing operations, management believes that investors may find it useful to consider the impact of excluding changes in foreign exchange rates from the Company's net operating revenue, earnings from operations, net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDA. Constant currency results are calculated by dividing the current quarter or year to date local currency segment results by the prior year's average exchange rate for the quarter or year and comparing them to actual U.S. dollar results for the prior quarter or year. The current and prior years' average exchange rates are reported in Item 1 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-controlling interest (earnings) losses and transactions, pre-opening expenses, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, (gain) loss on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time items, such as acquisition costs. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of performance recognized under US GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a valuable measure of the relative performance of the Company and its properties. The gaming industry commonly uses Adjusted EBITDA as a method of arriving at the economic value of a casino operation. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare the relative operating performance of separate operating units by eliminating the above mentioned items associated with the varying levels of capital expenditures for infrastructure required to generate revenue and the often high cost of acquiring existing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the Company's lending institution to gauge operating performance. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similar measures used by other companies within the gaming industry. Please see the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders above.

*** The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure. Management uses this margin as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of the Company's casino operations.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the Century Casino in Calgary and in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Casinos Europe GmbH ("CCE"), the Company owns Saw Close Casino Ltd. in England and holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the owner and operator of six casinos in Poland. The Company, through CCE, also holds 75% ownership interests in both Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, which operates in the north metropolitan area of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Century Bets! Inc., which operates the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The Company operates 14 ship-based casinos with four cruise ship owners. The Company manages the operations of the casino at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort and Casino. The Company, through CCE, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company is also developing Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Company continues to pursue other international projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Marketunder the symbol CNTY.

For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

