miPic Offers Unique and Personalised Products

With Christmas just around the corner, miPic offers a wide range of perfect gifts, giving customers the opportunity to create unique and personalised products. From canvas art, printed socks, phone cases, and cushions, to personalised t-shirts and sports leggings with your cat's face on it, you can find a gift for everyone.

miPic is a unique new online platform tht lets everybody create, share or sell their pictures as luxury art, wallpaper and homeware products. All of the products are made in the UK, and are made of affordable luxury quality.

miPic started in 2014 by Carl Thomas, who was inspired to make custom art and prints at a market stall in Liverpool. With the help of investment, the idea of miPic grew from solely being an online platform through to a really exciting and innovative app.

Having just launched their app with a pop-up store on Brick Lane, miPic aims to become the 'go-to' platform to buy, sell and print custom art and design

One of miPic's great little features, is that they offer amateur photographers and artists 20% of the sales from any print they upload - a positive revenue stream for up and coming creatives. miPic aims to empower everyone to create beautiful art and design products.

About miPic

Founded by Chartered Architect, Carl Thomas, in 2014 with the desire to make art, photography and design accessible to all, miPic won both the "Innovation" and "Peoples' Choice" awards, beating 450 other entrants at Virgin's VOOM2014, pitching to professional panel, including Sir Richard Branson.

Having just closed a £1.3 million VC investment, October 2017 saw the launch of their marketing campaigns for http://www.miPic.co , complementing the socially driven iPhone App, enabling users to follow their favourite artist, discover 'Themes and Product' galleries, 'Create Your Own' products or sign up and sell for free.

The company aims to become the 'go to' platform for artists, photographers and hobbyists alike, to turn the coolest images on the internet into awesome print products from professional framed photo prints, canvas art, t-shirts, vests, leggings, phone cases and a new range of lifestyle products like wallpaper and premium pillows. providing the ability to earn up to 20% commission for free via Paypal or even print their own products.