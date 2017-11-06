Enterprise cloud provider exhibiting at stand 1011 on 5 9th November

Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNTR), a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, today announced that it is exhibiting at this year's Gartner Symposium event in Barcelona, Spain on the 5th 9th November. Tintri located at stand 1011 will be on site to discuss the latest developments in its product portfolio, including two new all-flash platforms designed to deliver public cloud-like agility inside a company's own data center.

Tintri has extended its product line in recent months to include two new hardware platforms for maximum performance and control, as well as two software updates to greater enable automation and integration with public clouds. The EC6000 series allows enterprises and CSPs to scale from 19TB up to 40PB and support up to 480,000 virtual machines, enabling organizations to build and run agile environments for cloud-native and mission-critical applications. In addition, the new T1000 series is aimed at ROBO, smaller VDI rollouts and departmental use cases, and is available solely through the channel.

The third generation of Tintri's Automation Toolkit was announced early last month and provides organizations with a set of APIs and SDKs to help create standardized and repeatable workflows, and its Cloud Connector tool allows organizations to integrate their on-premises Tintri solution with AWS and IBM Cloud Object Storage.

David Griffiths, VP of EMEA, will be present at the show to meet with those interested in learning more about Tintri's product line as well as company strategy across EMEA.

"As one of the most prestigious analyst events in the industry, the Gartner Symposium is a key event in the technology industry calendar," commented Griffiths. "As such, we are pleased to be exhibiting our latest innovations at one of the most important gatherings of the IT community."

For more information, visit the event website: https://www.gartner.com/events/emea/barcelona-symposium#

About Tintri

Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds-to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission critical enterprise applications. Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to scale-the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20% of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.

