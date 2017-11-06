Tasca Resources Ltd.: Tasca Expands Land Position in Area of Nadina Claims

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2017 / Tasca Resources Ltd. ("Tasca" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: TAC; FWB: 3TA) Tasca is pleased to announce that it has signed a Mineral Property Option Agreement with an arm's length Vendor to acquire 3,710 Hectares of prospective mining claims in the Omineca Mining Division located in north-central British Columbia, approximately 40 kilometres south of Houston.

Tasca President and CEO Clive Massey stated, "The addition of these claims to our existing land package in the Houston area puts us in a very strong position, both geographically and strategically in this emerging area play, while at the same time solidifying our position as a first mover in the area."

The Nadina property consists of two blocks of claims. The first lies 1000 metres to the west of the New Nadina claim block and contiguous to the north to the Lions Gate Metals Inc. claim block. The underlying geology of this claim block is Cretaceous Skena Group Red Rose Formation sediments intruded by both Cretaceous Bulkley intrusions and Eocene Nanika intrusions. The second block lies 3500 metres to the north of the New Nadina claim block. The underlying geology is Cretaceous Kasalka Group andesitic volcanics intruded by Cretaceous Bulkley intrusions. This block has prior exploration history, hosting a 1600 metre wide charegeability anomaly.

Tasca plans to review the assessment record for historical work on these claim blocks to assist in the planning of an exploration program to assess and evaluate them.

The terms of the Property Option Agreement require Tasca to make cash payments totaling $100,000 and issue 1.5 million common shares of the Company to the Vendor over three years. The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo., Tasca's Geologist and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

