Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V.: Ad-hoc-disclosure according to Art. 17 MAR - Tender Offer for notes

[Maarssen, the Netherlands, [6] November 2017]. Today Phoenix PIB Dutch Holding B.V. ("Offeror"), the sole shareholder of Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V., will launch its invitation to holders of the EUR 300,000,000 3.625% Fixed Rate Bearer Notes Due 2021 issued by Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V. (ISIN XS1091770161) ("Notes") to tender Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash within the tender period commencing on [6] November 2017 and expected to close on [13] November 2017 (5:00 p.m CEST).

The purchase price for each Note accepted for purchase pursuant to the tender offer will be determined on [14] November by reference to the sum of a fixed spread and the relevant Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate. In addition, the Offeror will pay accrued interest on the purchased Notes. The results of the tender offer are intended to be disclosed on [14] November 2017. The settlement is expected to take place on [16] November 2017.

The tender offer is made for an indicative nominal target amount of Notes of approximately EUR 100,000,000, or such lesser or greater amount as the Offeror may determine in its sole discretion. In the event that offers to sell are received in respect of an aggregate principal amount of Notes which is greater than the amount of the Notes which the Offeror decides, in its sole discretion, to purchase, a pro rata reduction will be applied to the offers to sell in respect of the Notes. The Offeror will not accept offers to sell which would (if relevant, after application of the pro rata reduction to the relevant offer to sell) result in the relevant holder of Notes transferring Notes in an aggregate principal amount of less than the minimum transfer amount of EUR 100,000.

Further information and restrictions with respect to the tender off will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which, immediately upon this disclosure, can be obtained from Lucid Issuer Services Limited acting as Tender Agent.

Johan Eeken, on [6] November 2017

Contact:

Phoenix PIB Dutch Finance B.V. Straatweg 2 3604 BB Maarssen The Netherlands Telephone: +31 30 24 52 640 Attention: Mr. Johan Eeken Email: jpeeken@brocacef.nl

Straatweg 2 3604 BB Maarssen Niederlande Telefon: +3130 2452298 E-Mail: jpeeken@brocacefgroep.nl Internet: www.brocacef.nl

ISIN: XS0935786789, XS1091770161

