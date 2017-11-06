

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in September, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced an unadjusted 6.2 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 4.8 percent rise in August.



Retail trade of automotive fuel alone grew 5.2 percent annually in September, while sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores decreased by 2.0 percent.



On a calendar-adjusted basis, retail sales climbed 7.4 percent in September from a year ago.



Retail sales, including sales of automotive trade rose at a slightly slower pace of 3.6 percent annually in September, after a 3.7 percent gain in the prior month. Economists had expected the growth to moderate to 2.5 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX