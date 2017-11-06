

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $137.54 million, or $1.40 per share. This was higher than $133.95 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $399.35 million. This was up from $387.52 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $137.54 Mln. vs. $133.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $1.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -Revenue (Q3): $399.35 Mln vs. $387.52 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



