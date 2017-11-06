HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Chinlink International Holdings Limited ("Chinlink" or "Company", HKSE Stock Code: 0997), its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") and MCM Holdings Limited ("MCM") are pleased to announce the completion of a Joint Venture ("JV") between Chinlink and MCM that took place on 6 November 2017. After Completion, the JV became a 51%-owned subsidiary of the Company. The JV will bring together the financial services provided by Chinlink and the businesses under MCM.Chinlink is a financial services provider holding multiple licenses both in Hong Kong and China. It provides financing guarantee, finance lease, supply chain finance and money leanding services. Over the past years, the Group established a strong foothold in Xi'an in particular.MCM is a financial services boutique providing high-end investment and merchant banking services, and soon asset management services. It services clients and investors across Hong Kong, China and the Asia Pacific region along with major global centres including Europe and the Americas. MCM is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC").The JV establishes a unique opportunity for Chinlink and MCM to significantly expand their financial services offering and expertise, as they also develop their asset management platform. Furthermore, the JV will bring together the necessary professional qualifications, experience and expertise as they expand their footprint in both China and internationally.Through Chinlink's strong understanding of China market, and MCM's extensive global network and the investment banking experience of its founders and key members, the JV will be well positioned as a cross-border financial player with local presence in China as well as benefiting from a fully integrated platform with access to international capital markets.Mr. Siu Wai Yip, Executive Director of Chinlink, said, "Given with our establishment in Xi'an, the increasing importance of The Belt and Road Initiative provides ample opportunities for Chinlink. The JV with MCM enables the Group to grasp such opportunities. We are confident that the JV will increase the competitiveness of Chinlink in long run by offering an extensive range of financial services."Mr. Rachid Bouzouba, MCM Co-Founder, said, "Through its extensive network in Asia as well as in Europe and the Americas, this Joint Venture with a reputable Chinese group will consolidate MCM's position as a leading financial services boutique specializing in bringing global investment opportunities to Asia, and Asia to the world. As part of this strategy MCM recently opened an office in London to expand its presence in Europe."Mr. Adrian Valenzuela, MCM Co-Founder, said, "Chinlink represents the best attributes we would look for in a partnership. They exemplify a story of successful entrepreneurship and vision, building a fantastic business in China. Together with the financial expertise and global network of MCM, we will create a financial services platform that will be positioned to capitalize on the next stage of development and growth in the region, particularly as China's role in global financial markets is sure to expand significantly."About Chinlink International Holdings LimitedChinlink International Holdings Limited is a listed company on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 0997). Chinlink provides financial services such as supply chain finance, financing guarantee, finance lease and money lending to China and Hong Kong enterprises, and also builds and operates large scale logistics park, mall and trade centre accommodating a huge business client base to integrate with the financial and logistics services. For business particulars, please visit www.chinlinkint.com.About MCM Holdings LimitedMCM is a financial services boutique headquartered in Hong Kong providing high-end investment and merchant banking services, pursuing continuous innovation to support our clients' activities. We provide wide access across Hong Kong, Greater China & other Asian markets along with major global centres including Europe and the Americas, making MCM Partners one of the leading integrated platforms of its kind in Hong Kong. We identify strategic and financial opportunities within a global context, through the extensive network of our experienced banking team.MCM Asia Limited, a subsidiary of MCM, is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and a member of Alliance of International Corporate Advisors (AICA).MCM Investment Partners, a subsidiary of MCM, has been granted an approval-in-principle by the SFC for Asset Management activities (Type 9).This press release is issued by Financial PR (HK) Limited on behalf of Chinlink International Holdings Limited. 