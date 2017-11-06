PUEBLO, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/17 --SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK: SGDH). On Monday, October 30, 2017, Harry Johansing stepped down as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Director, and Secretary of SGD Holdings, Ltd. and current member of the Board of Directors, Delmar Janovec, has been appointed as the new CEO and Secretary. Harry Johansing will remain President of Eco Paper, Inc. and continue managing the day-to-day activities of that wholly-owned subsidiary in Ventura, California. Delmar Janovec will take over the day-to-day activities in Colorado as the company focuses on its entry into the Recreational Marijuana Industry, via the build-out of a Large Capacity Marijuana Extraction/Processing Facility, at the Buffalo Ranch in Huerfano County Colorado.

Harry Johansing, states, "Seeing SGD Holdings heading into the Cannabis Industry in Colorado is very exciting and Mr. Janovec has already managed the build out of a 24,000-sq. ft. cultivation facility from concept, into construction, and through to completion. He has developed strong working relationships with local Contractors, Suppliers, and County Agencies and we feel he will be able to streamline the process to bring the new Extraction Facility to an operational revenue producer in a timely manner. Mr. Janovec is the perfect choice to lead SGD Holdings into a profitable future in the Cannabis Industry and in Colorado."

Delmar Janovec, CEO, added, "I am extremely pleased to be taking a leadership role in the transition of SGD Holdings into the Cannabis Industry in Colorado and in Huerfano County. After having worked closely with Huerfano County Agencies in the planning, construction, and management of the Buffalo Ranch Recreational Cannabis Facility, I have a firm understanding of what steps will need to be taken in amending NuGro's Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the CannaGrow Holdings Lease at the Buffalo Ranch. Huerfano County Officials are working diligently to complete the modifications of the Recreational Cannabis Statues for the County and we fully expect to be submitting an Amended Conditional Use Permit to include an Extraction/Processing Facility at Colorado Buffalo Ranch Filing No. 5 - Lot 61 in Q1 of 2018. I will keep shareholders and the public updated through Press Releases as we prepare for the submission of an amended CUP to Huerfano County Planning Department. Construction of the facilities will begin upon receiving a final approval from the County."

SGD HOLDINGS, LTD. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2016, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2017, at: www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from acquisitions or actions in development, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this document may also contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to, future capital needs, changes and delays in plans and schedules, or market acceptance. SGD Holdings, Ltd. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

